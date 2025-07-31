Green energy can bring future jobs
But now the reality for North Sea Oil and Gas is stark. Recent reports show the North Sea basin in decline. By as early as 2027 North Sea gas will be unable to meet national heating needs even with new fields. By 2050 the UK will be almost entirely dependent on imports making prices dependent on volatile international markets. It’s a matter of geology not politics.
The proposed investment in a £1bn cable factory in South Tyneside demonstrates the shift to green energy. We need to capitalise on our side of the river starting with shifting the overhead cables and deepening quays, as companies show increasing interest in land around Royal Quays.
There are noises off, including from some politicians, about the viability of the North Sea and the dangers of the shift to green jobs. They may be feeding on public concern about energy security and prices, but they risk getting in the way of future jobs. They are seeking to mislead the public and they cannot, for the sake of future jobs, be allowed to succeed.