Green energy can bring future jobs

The story of 800 years of North Shields is the story of the River Tyne and in part the ships built along it. I remember well the launch of RFA ships ordered by the previous Labour Government and for a while the hope of the return of shipbuilding. I chaired NEMOC, the cluster of companies necessary to build ships and offshore platforms. Hopes of the rebirth of shipbuilding were well meant but short lived and focus increasingly shifted to offshore work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now the reality for North Sea Oil and Gas is stark. Recent reports show the North Sea basin in decline. By as early as 2027 North Sea gas will be unable to meet national heating needs even with new fields. By 2050 the UK will be almost entirely dependent on imports making prices dependent on volatile international markets. It’s a matter of geology not politics.

The proposed investment in a £1bn cable factory in South Tyneside demonstrates the shift to green energy. We need to capitalise on our side of the river starting with shifting the overhead cables and deepening quays, as companies show increasing interest in land around Royal Quays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are noises off, including from some politicians, about the viability of the North Sea and the dangers of the shift to green jobs. They may be feeding on public concern about energy security and prices, but they risk getting in the way of future jobs. They are seeking to mislead the public and they cannot, for the sake of future jobs, be allowed to succeed.