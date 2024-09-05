On July 4, 2024 North Northumberland voted for change. For the majority of this new constituency, my election was the first time in history that a Labour Member of Parliament was elected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, I feel immensely privileged, and honoured that the people of North Northumberland have entrusted me to represent them in Parliament. I know for many it is the first time they have voted Labour. I understand what is expected of me and I will do my very best to serve all my constituents: whether they voted for me or not.

The weeks that followed my election have been a whirlwind.

On the Monday following polling day, I and 334 other new constituency MPs travelled to Westminster to begin the process of our orientation and the steep learning curve that many of us are now on. We were given what I have been calling the three L’s: a Laptop, a Lanyard (with our Parliamentary Pass) and a Locker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Smith is the new Labour MP for North Northumberland. (Photo by National World)

Since that moment I’ve been in the process of establishing all the tools that I will need to be the best possible MP for North Northumberland. I now have two staff (I will eventually have five) who will help with constituent casework, managing my diary and helping with research.

As of last week, I have an office in Parliament, and we are actively looking for a premises for a Constituency Office.

In Parliament itself I have taken the Oath and spent as much time in the Chamber as possible so as to grasp the procedures and the issues under discussion, including through the Kings Speech debate, Prime Minister’s Questions and the early stages of the Government’s legislative programme.

This week, I made my Maiden Speech, meaning that I can now speak in other debates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps most significantly, I have undertaken as many constituency visits as possible. I have committed to being a visible, accessible and available MP. I also believe that the most important thing an MP can do is listen to their constituents.

And so I have visited Fayres, Fetes and Shows in Amble, Felton, Warkworth, Glendale and Alnmouth; holiday youth clubs and the Foodbank in Alnwick; the Maltings, the Salmon Queen and the RNLI in Berwick; a host of community groups including the Glendale Gateway Trust, HospiceCare North Northumberland, Bell View in Belford, Age UK and Citizens Advice; and finally the leadership teams of key institutions within the constituency such as the Northumbria NHS Healthcare Trust and RAF Boulmer.

And this is how I mean to continue. We will soon publish dates, times and locations for our first set of surgeries around the constituency, as well as how to book them.

Once again, I am honoured to be your Member of Parliament, and I will look to use this monthly column as one of many ways to keep you informed about how I am serving you.

David Smith is Labour MP for North Northumberland