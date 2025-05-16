Ducklings released on the River Tweed after taking 'wrong turn' in Berwick

This week we had another successful rescue of a mallard duck and her family.

We assume the duck was leading her substantial brood of 14 ducklings down to the water but took a wrong turn and ended up in the top car park of The Chandlery in Berwick.

A team from the Trust, led by Jackie, slowly herded the little flock into a box and they were taken to the river to swim away. So nice to be able to keep the family together and not have to bring any ducklings into the Rollo Centre. If you are interested, there is a lovely little video of the release on Facebook.

Last week was The British Hedgehog Preservation Society “Hedgehog Awareness Week” aiming to highlight the problems that hedgehogs face and how to help them. This year the slogan was to “Give hedgehogs the edge”, asking for people to leave the edges of their gardens as havens for wildlife. You can do this by leaving piles of logs or leaves in the borders and wild edges that will attract insects as food for the hedgehogs and provide some shelter.

With this in mind, it feels like a good time to update on the hedgehogs that were under our care over the winter. So far, as of my shift on Thursday, 27 have been released with a further 13 ready to go in the coming week. There are only five remaining in the big room, five in the shed and 12 in the hutches outside. So, by the end of May all those that are at weight and fit to go will be away to enjoy the summer and find a mate! There are just two under more intensive care in the back room.

This is all good news but does mean there is the job of deep cleaning the hutches hanging over the staff and volunteers!

Thank you to everyone who spotted the hedgehogs that needed help and that has recently collected them to return them back to the outdoors.

The two tawny owls that I wrote about last week are continuing to do well. The adult one is now in the Undercover Aviary, and I’m happy to say, is able to fly a short distance now that its wing injury is healing. It sits high up in the corner making itself as thin as possible and closing its eyes so we might not notice it there. The youngster is eating well and clacks crossly at us when we pick it up for feeding. We also now have a barn owl that was admitted on Wednesday. It was found in the road and has badly damaged wing tips. It is very underweight at just 188 grams but had eaten its first meal during the night on Wednesday which was a good sign. It has to be fed back up to weight slowly at first so that it can properly digest the food.

There are two pigeons in the JD Aviary that are growing up nicely. They were reared from squabs by Pat at her home before being brought up to the Centre. It’s good that they are a pair and can look out for each other. They are quite independent and always fly down the end away from the door when we go in and sit on the swing together waiting for us to finish. I expect they will soon be ready for release.

Thank you to everyone that came to spend some money at our table at the charity sale in Wooler last Saturday. A total of £181 was raised. We hope to use this money to buy Avian Influenza test kits.