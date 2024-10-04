Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Earlier this month I voted for the winter fuel payment to be means tested to support the most vulnerable pensioners. Here’s why.

Before the election in July, the Labour Party knew that the Government finances were a mess. But we didn’t know just quite how bad they were.

Imagine you give your child your card to go and get some milk. But, instead, they spend £22 on sweets. Your only option is to adjust your budget to this unexpected expenditure.

This is what happened under the previous Government. All added up, the Tories spent £22 billion they didn’t have without adjusting the nation’s budget. To put this in perspective, £22 billion could have funded 834 new secondary schools. So, if we’re to get the nation’s finances back on track, covering this £22 billion black hole must be the Government’s priority.

David Smith MP.

There are limited options to manage our in-year spending, and Winter Fuel Payment (WFP) is one of the Government’s biggest spending commitments. The WFP provided £200-£300 to those of pension age to help with energy bills. This year 11.6 million people would have received it, costing us £2bn. But wealthy pensioners do not need WFP.

So, the Government is restricting the WFP to those households already receiving Pension Credit or another means-tested benefit.

This year, that will save £1.3 billion (the cost of forty weeks residential care for every North Northumberland pensioner). If we can get the nation’s finances back on track for this year and the years ahead it will mean that we will be able to make more investment into care for the elderly, into education for our children, and into the NHS for us all.

But it’s clear that there are many in need of support, right now, as energy costs remain stubbornly high. So I have been hosting benefit check surgeries across the constituency this autumn. These are to help people access benefits they did not know they were entitled to. In the surgeries that we have hosted across North Northumberland so far, we have been able to secure almost £80,000 in benefits entitlements for residents. You can find out more about these on my social media or by emailing me at [email protected].

We will also be working with Northumberland County Council to advocate for residents struggling with the very basics – e.g. food and heating costs – and who need to access the Household Support Fund, which has been extended for another six months by the Government.

Meanwhile, in Westminster, I am lobbying the Government to ensure that North Northumberland is at the heart of our Warm Homes plan, which will drive your heating bill down through insulation and renewable energy sources.

In the long-term this Labour government is establishing energy security by replacing Putin and other tyrants in our supply chains with domestic, renewable energy. I voted for the cut knowing that this government plans for no-one to ever struggle through winter again.

I am honoured to be your advocate and representative to Parliament. That sometimes involves making painful decisions. But I will always vote for decisions that will benefit us all in years to come.