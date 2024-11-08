Berwick Academy will become an age 11 to 18 secondary academy from September 2026.

Of the many issues that are raised with me every day by constituents, perhaps the most common theme is education.

​In particular, I know that parents across North Northumberland are concerned in various ways about schools; with industrial action, gaps in SEND provision, the future of Berwick Academy and other pressures.

I’ve spent the last several weeks speaking with teaching staff, unions, Northumberland County Council, and other stakeholders about education and a pattern has emerged of a system that has not been working in an integrated way and has many challenges.

Long travelling distances for some children, over-subscribed schools in some areas and under-subscribed schools in others, and poor communication at times with parents and teachers has added frustration to this unpleasant mix. This is the natural endpoint of a 14-year real terms freeze on per pupil funding. Less money and less ambition have led us to where we are now.

This is most visible in Berwick, with industrial action, uncertainty and unclear timeframes leading to confusion and frustration for parents. I know everyone is keen to provide high-quality education for Berwick’s children: but this process has been far too complex and uncertain for far too long. Parents have been let down.

Berwick also provides a rare opportunity to go beyond a short-term fix and to think bigger. We need our new Secondary School. But we also deserve more. I want Berwick – and all of North Northumberland – to have superb further education facilities, reliable SEND provision, and a seamless primary-secondary school transition, all of which links well with local business offers. The redevelopment of the Berwick Academy site presents an opportunity to do exactly this.

I’m not afraid to use the phrase world-class about our area’s potential. East coast transport links, North Sea access, relatively low crime and more give North Northumberland enormous possibility.

But that must be underpinned by a transformed education system delivering with fit-for-purpose school buildings, improved results, a wider vocational offering, and an excellent experience for pupils.

This means excellent literacy and maths skills, and it also means more students attaining Level 4 qualifications, a better range of vocational skills offers, and extra-curricular options as good as any across the country. Our children deserve nothing less.