David Smith MP: Volunteers are a powerful force against a society that only works for a privileged few

Volunteers’ Week might be coming to an end, but our appreciation for volunteers can continue all year-round.

In my (almost) first year as MP for North Northumberland I’ve met countless volunteers, each giving their time and skill to help our communities thrive.

From youth projects to Parkrun; church groups to community hubs, these generous people are the definition of Civil Society: active citizens building the world we want to live in.

A fine example of this is Berwick Youth Project, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. My thanks to this tremendous organisation and its volunteers, trustees and staff, for providing crucial opportunities to the young people of Berwick.

David Smith MP at Amble.

Volunteers are a powerful force against a society that only works for a privileged few.

And opportunities to volunteer make for special spaces - where we can meet people from all walks of life and see things from another angle.

I’ve been a volunteer, been raised by volunteers, and managed volunteers. Perhaps you can tell that my gratitude and appreciation for volunteers goes back a long way!

In the early noughties I was Regional Volunteer Manager for Tearfund, working with more than 200 volunteers to deliver fundraising and educational events. As head of a North-East homelessness charity, I knew how impossible our work would be without volunteers.

In both cases, volunteers gave these charities such energy.

I remember one woman distinctly, who had led a life of service and devotion as a nurse. She gave her time each week at one of our drop-ins, where people would come for food, a shower, and some kindness. She was a total whirlwind, and a friendly, constant face for those that badly needed one. After a long day of volunteering she used to walk home and stop to talk to every homeless person she met, telling them about the service and inviting them to call in.

She gave humanity back to people without homes. Not by trying to rescue them, but by seeing them and standing with them.

I’m reminded of one of my heroes, Father Gregory Boyle, who helps young people leave gang life behind in Los Angeles.

He said: “The measure of our compassion lies not in our service of those on the margins but only in our willingness to see ourselves in kinship with them."

I would love to learn more about the volunteers reading these pages. Please get in touch and share your experiences, by emailing [email protected]