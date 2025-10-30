David Smith MP: Christmas appeal can be a positive focus for our communities
If you’re still here, and love all things Christmas, then you’re very much in the right place.
As a Christian, the run up to December 25th is a time when my faith is both reaffirmed and stretched. I think we all look around, amongst the busyness, and really see in technicolour how tough life can be for some families, for a whole host of reasons.
We want to help others find joy in difficult circumstances, but what to do? As well as many wonderful local charities that deserve our generosity all year round, you may want to support this year’s North Northumberland Christmas Appeal.
This is a community project, coordinated by my team and powered by brilliant local volunteers; to make sure every child and young person in North Northumberland has a gift to open on Christmas Day.
Crisis, ill-health and poverty can make the festive season a very testing time, so every gift collected will go to a child or young person impacted by difficult circumstances.
The idea is simple. Anyone who wants to help can go to one of the drop-off points listed below, collect a gift tag with the details for each child or young person, then purchase a gift and return it, unwrapped, to the drop-off point. Our lovely volunteers will then deliver the gifts to the children.
And if you’re more of an online shopper, you can head to the Christmas Appeal page on my website and choose a gift from the Amazon wish list there.
At the time of going to press I’m delighted to say we already have drop-off points across the constituency: Glendale Agricultural Society in Wooler, Weavers Court in Alnwick, Hair and Beauty Co in Morpeth, Northern View in Tweedmouth, Seaside Travel in Amble, Wellway Pharmacy in Morpeth and Pegswood, and Morpeth and Hadston Co-op.
My thanks to all our drop-off points; I look forward to seeing your gift tag displays soon!
I hope the Appeal can be a positive focus for our communities – some much-needed solidarity as we take pride in looking out for each other.
And while a gift cannot solve every problem, it is still an important reminder that it doesn’t always take a huge gesture to change the world. Often just knowing you are not forgotten can make all the difference.
To get involved please head to: https://davidsmithnorth.co.uk/ or email [email protected][email protected]