COP29 - An important opportunity to act

Next week COP29 meets in Baku, Azerbaijan to plan the next stage of the fight against climate change.

Climate change is a threat to national security and to global growth. By 2050 more than 250 million people may be forced to migrate to avoid the effects of climate change, driving instability and conflict. But despite earlier COP’s the world is off track from a pathway which could deliver the 1.5-degree Paris Goal. So, this COP is an important moment.

For the new UK Government COP29 is an important event. It is an opportunity to show global leadership on climate – which two thirds of people think is an important thing to do. But it is also an opportunity for Britain to show much needed leadership on the world stage.

In case anyone thinks this is someone else’s problem or is too hard or costly to address then nothing could be further from the truth. The reality is our domestic ambition and international efforts go hand in hand. We can deliver climate security for future generations by showing climate leadership now but by acting now we can deliver energy security, jobs and growth at home as we become a clean energy superpower.

Our 2008 Climate Change Act showed the way and others followed. Our action on things like Great British Energy is showing the next steps. Independent experts confirm that clean power is achievable, clean power can cut bills, give us energy security and support jobs and growth. That why what happens at COP29 next week matters to us all.