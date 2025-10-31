Time to reach for the dog coats!

Ripley is a one-year-old pug-American bulldog cross.

We've been digging out the dog coats this week as it's turned a wee bit nippy up here at the kennels. Nothing slows down though, the staff and volunteers just throw on their thermals and crack on no matter the weather.

We've had three really positive meet-and-greets for the dogs. Little Juno the chihuahua, who came in from a multi-dog household, had had no experience of the outside world is off on trial in a couple of days.

Boz, everyone's favourite pug, had a successful meet followed by a successful walk with the resident dog and so he is off on trial at the end of the week. Young Bear, the standard wire-haired dachshund, met a lovely family and showed them how charming he can be, so now he just has to charm the resident dog on their walk together. Once that's done it's just a homecheck standing between him and his new forever home.

We have two new additions to our family, four-year-old border collie Murphy who is an extremely handsome looking boy and eight-year-old labrador x pointer Kite who is the most beautiful natured girl who's owner very sadly passed away. We are giving them both time to settle in before we start their assessments and buddy them up with a volunteer. There is of course a queue of dogs as always waiting to come in.

Our boarding kennels, Pattersons Cottage, is a way of us bringing in income for the rescue all year round and we still have some spaces available throughout November and December, so drop us an email at [email protected] if you fancy a weekend break or a holiday in the sun!

Rescue dog of the week

Ripley just turned one this month. She's a pug x American bulldog (yes you read that right!). Ripley is partially sighted though she doesn't let this stop her. She's a dab hand at puzzle toys and one of our volunteers took her mantrailing and she did amazingly.

She can be quite mouthy being just a youngster and having the bull mix. So for this reason, we wouldn't rehome her with young children. She's probably French bulldog size. She's affectionate and just loves her toys, especially tuggy toys. She needs a home where they can fulfill her exercise needs and keep training that brain of hers. To find out more information on Ripley and our other dogs please check out our Facebook page/website.

If you are interested, please email [email protected]