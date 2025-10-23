The hard reality of rescuing dogs

Sad news about Suzie, the 10-year-old French bulldog.

People often say to me 'I would love your job, being surrounded by dogs all day' and it can be hugely satisfying and rewarding.

Taking in a dog, making sure it is physically healthy, assessing it and then working with any behavioral issues or general training the dog needs. Seeing the progress these dogs make so that they are ready for a new home is very rewarding.

Seeing the updates of these dogs on sofas and on holidays and obviously being absolutely adored in their new homes is what brings a tear to our eyes.

Finding a home that meets that dog's needs is a huge responsibility and one we take very seriously. At times people can be disappointed when they have fallen in love with a dog's picture and applied for it to be told they aren't a suitable home.

This is nothing against those people but they need to trust that we know the dog and the home it needs and sending it to the wrong home will only result in the dog being returned and upset people who have realised they can't meet the dog's needs. So please trust in our process.

The downsides, though, are very hard. It's not the dogs who arrive in a bad physical state that get to us, as we know we can get that sorted with good nutrition and the help of our amazing vets. It's the dogs who come in emotionally shut down or so emotionally scarred that you know it's going to be a long path of baby steps to get this dog to trust again and just be able to enjoy a life of being a dog and knowing it's now safe.

There is also the absolute heartbreak of what has happened to us this week. We took in French bulldog Suzie from a vets that she had been taken to to be put to sleep. The vets wouldn't do it and contacted us.

We took her in, sorted her physical needs with our vets and then began gaining her trust which took a little longer. With the help of her amazing volunteer buddy, Suzie had progressed enough to enable her to go up for adoption.

Suzie suddenly started to wheeze and refuse her food and be sick. Her slight wheeze progressed rapidly throughout that day so we rushed her to our vets.

They tried a few treatments but Suzie was becoming very agitated which was making her breathing worse and becoming dangerous. We returned the next morning with her in a calmer state though her breathing was still laboured.

They sedated her to do an x-ray, however once they were able to examine her they found tumours in her throat and the only thing to be done was let her go.

The amount of time and love that is poured into each dog that comes through our doors means that real bonds are formed. We know their characters, their likes and their little quirks and when you lose one and so suddenly before you have managed to find them their forever home it is truly heartbreaking.

So, we dedicate this week’s column to Suzie. We hope she knows how deeply she was loved.