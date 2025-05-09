Taking it slowly with nervous youngster Hugo

Hopefully Hugo, the 16-month-old Belgian Malinois x, will soon be ready for adoption.

​Hugo is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois x. He's a very nervous boy who originally came from Romania.

He couldn't cope with the children in the home so when he is ready for rehoming we will be looking for a child free home. He is a very sweet, friendly boy who gives the most beautiful smiles but is frightened of so many things such as traffic and travelling in the car so his volunteer buddy is working hard on this.

At the moment, he is doing short journeys in the car and going on quiet walks and enjoying lots of sniffing. We do suspect he has quite a high prey drive. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates on how he is doing.

This is part of the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]