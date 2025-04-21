​Sun shines on the Northumberland Dog Rescue hounds of love

20-month-old cockerpoo Tina.

What a difference the lovely sunshine has made this week dogs and humans alike being so much happier.

It is important of course in the warmer weather to make sure your dogs stay cool and not leaving them in cars which can heat up very quickly even with the window open.

Buster and Teddy have made themselves very at home in their foster home sharing a room and often a bed with the resident cat and meeting some of the smaller dogs in the home without issue.

As briefly mentioned last week they are not without their health issues.

Buster (dad) has a heart murmur, a small lump on his eye and needs a dental.

Teddy only has one descended testicle, also needs a dental and has a lump near his rear end.

He's booked in to be castrated and, while under anaesthetic, the vets can check out everything else.

As you can imagine all these costs as well as the usual vaccination restart gets expensive so any help would be greatly appreciated.

You can donate, no matter how small an amount, it all helps, via the donate button on either our Facebook page or website.

At NDR, we believe every dog deserves the best chance it can have in life and these two really are the sweetest boys.

We had another new arrival this week, 20-month-old cockerpoo Tina – another very sweet-natured dog.

We are just allowing her to settle in at the moment and then we will begin her assessment but we don't think she will be here long at all more details of her to follow.