Rescue dogs of the week: Bella and Juno … coming soon

By Northumberland Dog Rescue
Published 20th Jun 2025, 08:00 BST
Recent arrivals, chihuahua crosses Bella and Juno, should be ready for adoption soon.placeholder image
Recent arrivals, chihuahua crosses Bella and Juno, should be ready for adoption soon.
​Bella and Juno are two chihuahua crosses who joined us at the Northumberland Dog Rescue kennels recently.

​Bella is two-and-a-half and Juno is a year older. They are both a little nervous but soon warm to you and then are very affectionate.

They have both been vet check and restarted their vaccinations. We will now begin their assessments. They have not really experienced anything of the world so we will begin this slowly. We are not looking to rehome them together. Keep an eye out on our social media to see their progression.

*This is the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]

*Please consider supporting our charity’s work by donating via our website www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/donate

