​Rescue dog of week: German shepherd Lexi

By Northumberland Dog Rescue
Published 21st Apr 2025, 12:59 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 12:59 BST
German shepherd Lexi is looking for a new home. If you can help, email northumberlandogrescue@gmail.comGerman shepherd Lexi is looking for a new home. If you can help, email northumberlandogrescue@gmail.com
German shepherd Lexi is looking for a new home. If you can help, email [email protected]

To see the work we have been doing please check out our facebook page. We are looking for an experienced shepherd owner for Lexi who will be happy to have several meets with her. In return you will get the most loyal, loving playful companion.

She is strong on the lead so this will still need to be worked on. Please apply by emailing [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This feature is part of the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]

Related topics:NewcastleBerwick
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice