Rescue dog of week: German shepherd Lexi
To see the work we have been doing please check out our facebook page. We are looking for an experienced shepherd owner for Lexi who will be happy to have several meets with her. In return you will get the most loyal, loving playful companion.
She is strong on the lead so this will still need to be worked on. Please apply by emailing [email protected]
This feature is part of the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]