​Rescue dog of week: German shepherd Lexi

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

To see the work we have been doing please check out our facebook page. We are looking for an experienced shepherd owner for Lexi who will be happy to have several meets with her. In return you will get the most loyal, loving playful companion.