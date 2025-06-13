​Rescue dog of the week: Kaiya

Two-year-old Kaiya, a Kangal shepherd dog cross, is super affectionate.

Kaiya is a fully vaccinated, spayed, two-and-a-half-year-old Kangal shepherd dog cross.

​Kaiya came to us from another rescue centre, so we could work with her reactivity to other dogs.

So far, we haven't really seen any within the kennels setting so we are buddying her up with a volunteer to start to get her out and about to see if she has any triggers.

She is a huge girl and extremely strong but she is super affectionate with all the staff and volunteers here. Kangals are a livestock guardian breed.

They don't come in white though which is why she's obviously a cross. Keep an eye on our Facebook page to see how she progresses.

*This is the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]

*Please consider supporting our charity’s work by donating via our website www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/donate