​​Rescue Dog of the Week: Hollie the Jackawawa

​Dog of the week is Jackawawa Hollie – she's 17 months old and just come out of season so is now ready for her new home.

Hollie is a real sweetie who loves to play with her toys and have cuddles. She can be a little nervous initially so we will be looking for a home with no young children.

Jackawawas are a very active dog and can walk for miles. They also have a long lifespan so this should be taken into consideration before applying.

Hollie has only lived with other dogs she is related to but we think she would be better to live with a neutered male dog. She would also need an owner who is around most of the time.

This feature is part of the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]