​Rescue dog of the week: Gentle giant Jive

Jive, a caucasian shepherd x malinois.

​Jive is a three-and-a-half-year-old Caucasian x Belgian malinois.

Jive has been with us some time due to him being such a scaredy cat but after his key worker has done so much with him, we feel he is now ready to look for a home who will continue to take things slowly and gain his trust and build his confidence.

Jive is a giant of a dog and so we wouldn't be looking to rehome him with children. There is no aggression in Jive but he needs a calm home and he has no idea how huge he is.

For more information on Jive you can check out our facebook page and contact us at [email protected]

This is part of the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]