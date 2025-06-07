​Rescue dog of the week: Bjorn, the caucasian cross

Bjorn is a seven-month-old caucasian cross.

Bjorn is already a big lad and still has lots of growing to do. He is very affectionate but has no idea how big he is or how to stop when he's running towards you on our paddock.

Now that he is settled in with us we are going to start his assessment and get him out and about with his volunteer buddy. It's extremely important that these kind of dogs are well socialised while still young to prevent issues occurring as they get older and bigger! We also want to work on his lead work as he is going to be very strong. Hopefully, he will be ready for adoption soon.

This is part of the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]