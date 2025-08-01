Rescue dog Chief 'has given us so much joy'

Chief, the beautiful saluki cross, is enjoying his new life.

This week we are going to highlight another one of our fairly recent success stories and that is Chief the Saluki X.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief came into us via the animal welfare officer. He had been kept outside at the property and he was often left alone so was very vocal which caused the other residents to complain. He came in at a year old with teeth which already needed a good clean and very dirty ears which he’d had ongoing problems with for a while.

We got him to the vet, got this all sorted and also got him neutered. It became quite obvious that Chief had been 'worked'. He had a high prey drive and hated being grabbed by the collar. He was also reactive to other dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We started to work on this and pretty soon he was accepting of the dogs in the kennels.

Happy at his new home - Chief the saluki cross.

We then began to have the volunteers take him out and walk him alongside other dogs. He was happy walking alongside other lurchers, we then moved on to trying him walking alongside little dogs as we had been told he wasn't good with them. Again, this went very well. In fact, the only time he seemed to react was when dogs were coming straight towards him but we put into place techniques to deal with this.

One thing for sure, Chief loved people – he loved to bury his head in you and would just stand like that for ages. His most favourite thing in the world was his bed, he always looked so comfortable and it could be a real effort to get him out of his bed in the morning, especially if the weather wasn't great. He was so quiet and clean in his kennel. After a couple of unsuccessful matchings with people, Chief was still in our kennels three years on.

Along came a lovely couple who Chief just seemed to take to straight away. They weren't very experienced but the most important thing was they listened to all the advice we gave and took it on board. Several walks between them and Chief followed and the love between them grew and once everyone was happy, our beautiful boy was adopted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It hasn't been completely smooth sailing while they all got to know each other and Chief has pushed the boundaries but as we offer rescue back-up for the dog's lifetime we have been on hand to visit and offer advice and he has come on leaps and bounds.

In the words of Chief's owner Kathy: “He's giving us so much joy and pleasure and is totally a member of the family. He's such a character and makes us laugh all the time .”

He definitely loves his bed still but now gets to have it in front of a cosy fire too. Why don't you visit our Facebook page or website, www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk, and see if you can create a success story of your own.