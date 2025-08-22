Lovely Hugo goes up for adoption

Hugo is a Belgium malinois cross has just gone up for adoption.

We’ve all been enjoying the weather here at the kennels – the dogs are enjoying longer exercise times early on and then having fun in the paddling pools and lounging under the shade of trees later in the day or enjoying the cool air from the fans while they recline in the kennel.

We hope all your dogs are coping and keeping safe and well. We are hoping for sunshine (but not too hot ) at the end of August – 30 and 31 – when we will be running dog shows at the North East Dog Festival at Kirkley Hall.

We will have the following classes so get yourselves along and see if your beloved pooch can win a prize.

Best Biscuit Catcher, Best Old Timer (eight and over), Pawsome Pup (under a year), Loveliest Lady, Most Handsome Fella, Best Rescue, Best Child Handler, Fastest Sit, Best Fancy Dress, Waggiest Tail and Best in Show.

It's usually a great day out for anything dog related. We look forward to seeing you there.

We're super busy as always. Our boarding side, Pattersons Cottage Boarding Kennels, is pretty much full at the moment with just the odd day available for the rest of August with every penny going to the rescue.

We've had the adoption of little Bella, one of our chihuahua crosses, who seems to be doing amazingly in her new home and really coming out of her shell. We are preparing for a new arrival too, so keep you eyes out for details on him.

Our dog of the week who has just gone up for adoption is Hugo, a Belgium malinois cross. He is one-and-a half years old and originally came over here at five months old from Romania and did live in a family home with another dog. As is often the case with dogs from Romania, he is quite nervous but we have been working on this and he is very sweet and affectionate.

We would be looking for a home without children and one where he won't be left a lot and his owners are very active and will help work his brain. He is the most handsome boy and his picture doesn't do him justice. If you think you could be the right match for Hugo's needs please contact us via email at [email protected]