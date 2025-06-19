Keen canine competition at Mighty Dub Fest

Competitors in the Mighty Dub Fest dog show run by Northumberland Dog Rescue charity.

Last week saw us at the Mighty Dub Fest on Saturday, holding our first dog show at the event.

The family festival, which celebrates van life scene (particularly Volkswagen campervans), live music and festival fun, was established in 2010 and is now held in The Pastures in the shadow of Alnwick Castle.​ Despite the weather being a bit miserable, it was a great success.

We held seven canine classes, including best ears, golden oldie and best rescue dog, with over 100 dogs taking part.

Congratulations to all our winners and thank you to all the owners who allowed their pets to take part in the comptitions. It was a great way of giving our rescue operation some exposure.

Proudly showing off a rosette won in the 2025 Mighty Dub Fest dog show.

On the subject of doing dog shows, as we are being asked to do more, we are in need of a substantial gazebo to withstand the Northumbrian weather.

These can be quite pricey and all our funds are needed for our dogs, so we were wondering if there are any local companies who would be interested in sponsoring one and then their name could also be on the gazebo to say they sponsor us.

Due to the number of dogs we are taking in, we are also getting through wet food very quickly, if anyone would be prepared to donate some tins of Butchers to us, that would be amazing.

They can either be delivered to the kennels or we have a food collection bin in Sainsburys, Alnwick, or they can be left at our own charity shop in Amble.

One of the entrants in the 2025 Mighty Dub Fest dog show.

Email [email protected] if you would like to sponsor the gazebo.

*This is the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]

*Please consider supporting our charity’s work by donating via our website www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/donate