Joy as Hugo and Luna start new lives

Affectionate Suzie, the 10-year-old French bulldog needs a new home.

We've been celebrating this week as both Hugo and Luna have been adopted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They had been here nine and 10 months respectively and both had previously bitten children. We are seeing more and more cases of this where the dogs’ warning signs are not being heeded and children are not taught boundaries around dogs.

If you are unsure of dogs’ warning signs, a simple Google of the 'ladder of aggression/communication' will show you so you can be better informed and protect your children and your dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We've also added a couple of new dogs for adoption. Owen, the little chihuahua x, who is a million miles-an-hour but a very scared boy and Boz, the pug who is very confident here but hasn't seen much of the outside world. He is another one with oodles of energy.

Hot on their heels is 10-year-old Suzie, a frenchie, and Bear, a standard dachshund, who has been neutered and had a small lump removed – once he has recovered he will be good to go.

We do have some very big dogs who are still looking for their forever homes. Jive and Keiya are both absolutely beautiful dogs but we’ve not had one application and we can only presume it's due to their size.

No one seems to want a dog this big and yet we keep being asked virtually daily to take in yet another big powerful dog, most often under one year old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This can only be because people are getting these 'cute puppies' without any research into the size they will grow or the breed traits that will start to kick in. Pretty much every time you buy one of these pups on a whim you are condemning it to death.

All the rescues are overflowing with dogs and so when they do have a space available they aren't going to give it to a dog that will just sit there for months , years. If the demand for these dogs isn't there then the back street breeders will stop because there will be no money in it for them and these poor young dogs will not have a death sentence hanging over them.

Rescue Dog of the Week

French bulldog Suzie, 10, is spayed and fully vaccinated. Suzie is very affectionate but needs time to learn to trust before she is happy to be overly handled.

She would be best as an only dog and she cannot be rehomed with children. Suzie came into us due to a death in the family; she loves a tennis ball and walks well on the lead. To find out more about Suzie and our other dogs for adoption, please check out our Facebook page and website.