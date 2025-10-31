Ian Lavery MP: PFI was a disastrous mistake that should never be repeated
When Labour was elected in 1997 the NHS was in tatters; when it left office in 2010, after much needed investment, surveys indicated record levels of satisfaction with the service it was providing.
Unfortunately, the treatment Labour administered to heal the NHS had nasty long term side effects.
The Blair/Brown Governments in the 2000s used Private Finance Initiatives (PFI) to build the badly needed new NHS hospitals and clinics, which involved private companies covering the initial costs in return for repayment contracts that would last decades.
For an initial upfront private sector investment of £13 billion the NHS has had to repay an incredible £80 billion to date. This is unacceptable corporate greed at its worse and it’s hurting Labour’s efforts to rebuild the NHS after another 14 years of Tory damage.
We must admit that PFI was a disastrous mistake that should never be repeated. There are better public sector solutions, as was illustrated in 2014 when the Labour run Northumberland County Council loaned a NHS trust £114 million to free itself from the PFI behind the new Hexham General Hospital - saving £3.5
million a year!
Last year Labour inherited the NHS again in crisis and is looking for ways to fund its rescue. Sadly, there are indications that the Ministry is considering so-called “public-private partnerships” as a means of funding NHS infrastructure. It says that the “lessons of PFI have been learned”, but I am not convinced. The private sector will always find ways to maximise its profits at the public’s expense.
Moreover, we now have the added danger of American private health corporations looking for ways to embed themselves deeply into the NHS to enable its eventual privatisation.
I fear that a repeat of the PFI disaster could leave the NHS fatally damaged.
The lessons are there for all to see. We must all make sure that they are heeded.