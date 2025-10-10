Hugo, Dora and Hollie, among others!

Cute jackawawa Hollie is nearly two years old.

As usual, it's been a busy week here at the Northumberland Dog Rescue kennels. We've had several of the dogs neutered ready for going up for adoption

One of those dogs Hugo is out on trial. He's a nervous boy but we are hoping that with lots of patience and doing things at his own pace this will lead to a successful adoption as he really is the most loving adorable boy.

We also took in a new girl who was found as a stray on Cresswell beach. She wasn't in very good condition at all and also wasn't microchipped. She has fur missing around her eyes and other areas of her face. She was underweight and in a generally dirty, uncared-for state. We have named her Dora. As she has done her seven days and no owner has come forward, we've had her at the vets where she was treated for mites as well as the usual flea and worming treatment and given a good check over.

We have her on several smaller meals a day so as not to overwhelm her stomach while we get some much needed weight on her. She's an extremely sweet affectionate girl so why not check out our Facebook page to see her progress.

If you're looking for a bargain, why not check out our charity shop in Amble on Queen Street. They have their own Facebook page if you need to contact them to check opening hours or what items they accept or if you fancy donating a few hours of time a week to do some volunteering in there.

Rescue Dog of the Week

Hollie is a nearly two-year-old jackawawa (more Jack Russell than chihuahua). She is a very sweet girl who just loves to play with her toys. Though she's confident and full of fun here at the kennels, due to her life before coming to us she's very nervous in the outside world.

Hollie is very active and these dogs are known to have a long life span so this needs to be taken into consideration before applying.

We are looking for a very active home for Hollie but that will have the patience to introduce her to things slowly so she can gain her confidence. We will not be rehoming Hollie with children. If you think you are the right match for this gorgeous cuddle bug then please email [email protected]

Please note our re-homing area is Berwick to Newcastle.