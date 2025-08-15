Northumberland Dog Rescue logo.

We have been revisiting some of the dogs that we have rehomed and one that really stands out to us is Xena.

Xena came into the rescue via Animal Welfare. She had escaped from her home and when she was picked up she wasn’t returned to the home due to her physical state.

When she arrived at the rescue we were shocked at the site of her. Every bone was visible, her fur was flat, her head was sunken and her eyes were just dead – it was truly heartbreaking to see.

We rushed her to our amazing vets and asked them to do a full MOT with bloods, the fu ll works. We fully expected the results to come back and say she had cancer or some disease that would explain her condition. You can imagine our surprise to hear they could find nothing wrong with her.

We then set to work giving her lots of very small meals a day as her shrunken stomach could not have coped with large meals. She also cowered if we moved too quickly or unexpectedly so we needed to win her trust and build her confidence.

Within just a few weeks Xena was putting on the weight and starting to look like a Rottweiler again. She was starting to get muscle back from exercising in our paddock, her coat was getting a lovely shine to it and what was the best to see was the light returning in her eyes.

Xena was the most beautiful dog inside and out and she had melted all our hearts.

Once she was at her ideal weight and we had fully assessed her temperament, we started to search for the perfect home for her.

Her new family soon came forward – they already had a Rottweiler and so after several walks together to make sure the girls would get along Xena went off to her new home. What a home that turned out to be. Xena regularly holidays with her family having wonderful adventures. Her family keep us updated as to how she’s doing and send us the most beautiful photos. Next month, she will have been in her forever home for two years and is living the life that such a gorgeous soul truly deserves.