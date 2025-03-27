Roger the Labrador has found a new home thanks to Northumberland Dog Rescue.

​It has been a positive few weeks for us at Northumberland Dog Rescue charity, with the adoptions of both Roger the labrador and pointer Luna (as she was named when she arrived here) being finalized, both looking equally thrilled to be in their new homes.

It's funny how some dogs just know when they are in the right place even if they have displayed difficult behaviours before.

This was the case with Storm, the imported dachshund. Having been dealt with cruelly at the hands of men, she was then passed from pillar to post causing her to be distrustful of everyone. Her last owner had her a week before handing her over, claiming she was a stray.

We then had to win over a little spitball while we persuaded her she was safe. She soon showed her loving sweet side to us but she was not doing well in the kennel environment.

Luna is with new owners thanks to the work of Northumberland Dog Rescue charity.

We got her some respite in the most amazing foster home, who did lots of work with her and showed us the well-rounded dog Storm was capable of being, but when it was time to come back her stress in kennels was very apparent.

Another of our volunteers who already has several of our dogs and agreed to try fostering Storm. Just a week later, we were getting ready to draw up the adoption paperwork – Storm has settled in with complete ease. All the other dogs love playing with her and her new parents are getting so much affection.

We just love a happy ending at Northumberland Dog Rescue and it shows how vital that careful matching is. We do have another possible home for one of our dogs which we are very excited about but we're keeping that under wraps for now. Watch this space!

