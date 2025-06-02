​Fantastic news for another long-term resident, Dex

Dex relaxing at the house of Izzie, his key worker and prospective new owner.

Wow what a week! We had a huge plus near the beginning of the week.

Dex, the German shepherd, is one of our longer term dogs at the kennels. He came in via a call from the vets as he was being taken in at just nine months old to be put to sleep.

Dex had bitten and so this was to be his outcome. The vets and the family didn’t want this to happen, so called on us for help and how could we refuse.

It soon became very apparent when he arrived that he was a terrified pup, who hadn’t had the proper socialisation when with his original family (not his current one) and was quite prepared to use his teeth to keep any threat away. This was the start of a very long process of gaining Dex’s trust and teaching him that strangers are not necessarily a bad thing.

It was a baby-steps process but once Dex trusted you it was complete trust and gradually his acceptance of strangers became quicker. Izzie became his key worker and worked hard taking him out to gradually busier places.

Fast forward to this week and Izzie took him to visit her new home and while there he met her husband and accepted him straight away. A huge step towards him being able to be rehomed. Well done to Izzie and Dex.

Two of our dogs went out on trial this week which is going well so far.

We also had an emergency intake of three dogs who also have had no socialisation and so are very wary of the world with one of them being seriously underweight. Keep an eye out for their progress as we get to work on them.

