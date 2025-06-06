Double joy as pair both found new homes
Tina was very spaniel-like in her behaviour – she was always on the go and loved carrying her soft toy around in her mouth. Her new owners will know all about that by now!
We had to do a lot of work with Lexi. She was severely reactive to men and any stranger when in her kennel. We started working on her confidence with staff and feeling safe in her new environment. That hard work has thankfully paid off as she starts her new life.
Buster, one of the chihuahuas, goes out on trial this week and Teddy, his son, who has just gone up for adoption, is already receiving lots of attention.
Following on from the dog show theme of last week we can let you know that we are also going to be doing dog shows at the Dubfest on June 14 and at this year's North East Dog Festival August 30 and 31, which we are super excited about.
The four dogs we took in last week are starting to settle, two are being fostered with staff due to one being underweight and one being extremely nervous.
Dobbie, the underweight boy is putting weight on nicely. He is mixing well with Teddy and Buster but still weighing up the cat. They will all be attending the vets for general check-ups, vaccinations and neutering and we will then begin their assessments ready for their new homes.
