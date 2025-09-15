Dachshunds are dog of the moment

Northumberland Dog Rescue logo.

Who else blinked and summer had gone? The nights are drawing in quickly and there is a definite nip in the air now.

The number of dogs coming into the rescue certainly hasn't slowed down and we appear to be having an influx of dachshunds which is hardly surprising as they seem to continue to be the dog of the moment. How much research has been done into this breed before a purchase is made or are people being influenced by how instagram popular they are?

Dachshunds were originally bred as hunting dogs, to go underground to flush out badgers. The name ‘dachshund’ literally means 'badger dog'. While underground the dog would bark to notify the hunter above ground where it was. They were bred to work independently. So how much of that barking, supposedly stubborn dog who loves to dig up your garden is just actually doing what it was bred to do.

They are very active dogs and back in the day very fit, however, as we like to modify dogs to look 'cuter', they were bred smaller with longer backs which is probably why one in every three-to-four will develop IVDD intervertebral disk disease and depending on the grading may need a very expensive operation. Inside the home they can be very hard to toilet train and can be very needy, often suffering from separation anxiety.

Another thing we seem to like to do is breed them in unusual colours such as lilac and then breeders charge a fortune for them and people scramble to be the owners of these unusual coloured dogs. This lilac colour is actually an Isabella. This is a dilution of the chocolate gene and what it actually does is cause a whole issue of health issues most commonly colour dilute alopecia causing thinning of the fur or baldness. The dog can often suffer from a multitude of other health issues so insurance is imperative. Please do your research about the breed and if you are going to buy a puppy research a reputable breeder. Otherwise check out the rescues and make sure they offer rescue back up.

The plus side of dachshunds is they are huge characters, extremely loving and really get under your skin.

Bear is a 14-month-old standard size (so bigger than most of the dachshunds you see) wirehaired dachshund. He has just had his booster vaccinations and will soon be neutered. He is very good travelling in the car, is living with other dogs in foster and is absolutely fine with the cat. Bear has had no contact with young children. He is a very boisterous, energetic boy who will need plenty of exercise and mental stimulation. Bear does suffer from separation anxiety and will bark a lot but we are working on this and it is already improving.

Bear is super friendly and affectionate and will make an amazing companion for someone with the same energy levels as him.