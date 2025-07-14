Coping with the hot weather at rescue kennels

Rescue Dog of the Week: Suzie, the French bulldog.

Well hasn't this weather been gorgeous, very warm for our four-legged friends though.

Here at the kennels, we keep our dogs cool with stand-alone oscillating fans. We put the wire mesh doors on either end of the blocks so there is through air as well as filling the two large paddling pools for them to cool down in.

We also exercise the dogs for longer at the beginning and end of the day and just short periods in the middle of the day when it's at it's hottest.

Please be careful with your dogs in this weather, heat stroke in dogs can be a killer. No dog has died from not getting a walk. Please also don't leave your dogs in cars it can kill so quickly. Despite this being all over every type of media far too many people are doing it which could result in a poorly/deceased dog or a smashed window if your dog is seen to be suffering.

So what's been happening here. Well George the Jackawawa was adopted, it was so lovely to see how adoringly he gazed at his new owner. Holly his sister has had a visit and Rosie the other littermate is now out of season so is now looking for her new home.

Dobby from our other family of jackawawas, now that he is up to a good healthy weight is out on trial and sister Bella also has someone interested in her so we are keeping our fingers crossed for all of them. None of these dogs had had any experience of the outside world prior to coming to us so it can take quite some time to settle and gain confidence.

We also had a new arrival this week nine-month old pug x American bulldog Ripley, who is also partially sighted. She's made a great first impression here giving lots of cuddles to the staff so please check out our facebook page to follow her story.

Our Rescue Dog of the Week is Suzie, a French bulldog, and she is now under assessment. She's nine-and-a-half years old. She's spayed and we have restarted her vaccinations.

We are finding her a little temperamental at the moment but she has had a lot to deal with after the sad loss of one of her human family and then coming into the rescue.

We've given her time to decompress and now we can start working with her and help her over her loss.

Please do check out our dogs for adoption either via our Facebook page or our website.