Northumberland Dog Rescue logo.

We thought we would do a catch-up on one of our favourite success stories – Ralph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ralph was in the rescue for nearly three years. He came to us from another rescue and had been passed around a lot.

He had started to bite when he couldn't get his own way. Dogs will soon learn that this behaviour is not acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We did what we always do with a new dog which is leave them to decompress and then we started to assess him. Ralph was a young collie x lurcher. He looked like a lurcher but his traits were nearly all collie – highly intelligent and picking up trainingquickly.

Ralph living his best life on his very own sofa!

Ralph became a firm favourite with everyone at the kennels both staff and volunteers alike. He was the sort of dog that you could take to any venue as he wasn't bothered by other dogs and was friendly to every person he met.

Ralph even became the poster boy for the launch of Northumberland Dog Rescue's own beer Scooby Brew, which was available from Inn Collection pubs .

We were certain all this exposure was sure to find Ralph his forever home but no one applied for him. He even became the dog we would walk new rescues alongside to test their reactivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had decided at the kennels to introduce a buddy system with the volunteers so they each got to concentrate on a specific dog. Ralph was assigned his volunteer and love began to blossom. Due to his very active brain, his volunteer began to do things like Parkour with Ralph, at which he excelled.

Rescue dog Ralph, a collie-cross-lurcher, enjoying himself now he has a new owner.

The volunteer was starting to not want to leave Ralph after her trips out with him, so we begin to introduce him to her dog and she would then have him for house visits.

Ralph eventually moved in and, after a little while of everyone finding their place and Ralph learning his boundaries, he was adopted.

Fast forward to now and Ralph is living his best life. He loves anything that uses his brain, especially going mantrailing, following a scent across fields, etc, to locate an item/person and being rewarded with lots of treats. He also loves zoomies around enclosed fields, with his new best friend. Best of all, he has a sofa all of his own.