The proposed plot for the new doggy play park at Northumberland Dog Rescue - the plan is to remove the greenhouse.

The rehabilitation of dogs while they are in our care is a key part of the charity’s work.

Pooches come in a huge range of sizes, shapes and temperaments. Some are so laid back they are horizontal, others require a lot of work or bags of TLC, some need anger management, others just want companionship.

Here at the kennels we have been thinking about how to enrich the lives of the dogs in our kennels, especially those who have been with us for a while.

Walks are crucial to change the animal’s scenery and give them exercise and stimulation, but what else could we offer to increase their mental wellbeing? We have come up with the idea of a play park situated on our large enclosed paddock. It will include items to climb, go under, over and through.

It’ll include items for breed-specific needs, such as bark-filled tyres for the dogs to find treats or toys for those who love to sniff and dig as well as the filled sand pit. There will be items hanging from the tree with rope for the breeds who love to tug, and a licky board to help calm those nervous dogs.

This is where we need your help. We have plenty of pallets and reels, but could do with postcrete, scaffold boards, sand for the sand pit and bark for the sensory tyre. And if there are any dog lovers out there who could spare some time to help us build the play park, you’ll be most welcome. Of course, dogs boarding with us can also use the equipment.

If you can help with materials or labour, email [email protected]

This is the latest instalment of the Northumberland Dog Rescue charity’s weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers.