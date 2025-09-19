Things are happening very quickly now down at the Rollo Centre.

All the young orphan birds and animals (except the hedgehogs) are preparing for release.

The problem is the weather. We like to give any released animal a quiet, dry spell when they first go to allow them to find out where they can roost and find food.

The weather at the moment seems to bear no relation to the forecast, so we are constantly having to change our minds about the best time to let things go.

Beautifully painted pebbles.

This week we hope to release the Leveret, four Rabbit kits, two Crows, three Feral Pigeons and one Wood Pigeon.

We also plan to soft release a young Tawny Owl we all call ‘Baby’, as he was the last Tawny orphan to come in.

All the young pigeons and Doves we were hand feeding, at one time a total of eleven, are now feeding for themselves. Several are however, a bit too friendly with humans, so they have to stay in an aviary a little longer to ‘wild’ up. There will be a lot more cleaning and change of use for the aviaries vacated by the released animals.

We are at last cleaning and packing away the brilliant small animal playpens that have made isolating gull chicks when they arrive very much easier. We have used a large quantity of puppy pads during the summer to line these playpens with, but this has made cleaning so much easier. Next year we must get stocks of these useful items in early.

Autumn clean then will be well under way and as we have twenty six underweight hedgehogs in, every heat pad is in use and with space at the moment for only two more cages, it is going to be a busy hedgehog winter. We shall also have four Cygnets in over winter this year. They are still too small to go out on the river. This will leave us with injured Tawny and Barn Owls.

If you don’t mind cleaning up after dirty animals, and cleaning up in general please help by becoming a volunteer. We have a happy, friendly group and have a bit of fun as well as working. Please get in touch, we can do with extra help.

People have been helping us in other ways too. Karen painted the pebbles shown in the picture this week and raise £100 for us. We need two more heat pads for the last two cages. Thank you so much Karen. The pebbles look super.

We have also had gifts from Mandy’s neighbour, including a hoover. The one we use for the office chucks out more dust than it picks up, so we are very grateful for this. She also gave us towels, prizes for tombola and raffle and some lovely craft sales items. Someone else donated a whole box of cleaning items, and yet another kind person brought us in three bales of lovely straw for overwintering hedgehogs. Thank you so much to all these kind folk.

We have also had loads of newspapers, some with chocolate biscuits slipped inside to go with volunteers coffee when the work is done. All these gifts are very much appreciated, especially the chocolate biscuits.

We are also thinking about our Christmas Fair which is early this year on Saturday, November 15 from 10.30am to 2pm at the Berwick Baptist Church, Golden Square, Berwick. Please keep the date in your diary. We shall be doing soup and sandwiches, mince pies, tea and coffee. All the usual stalls will be there so do come along.