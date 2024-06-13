Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following on from last week’s long list of poorly animals we have nothing but good news this week.

Flo’s check up went well she has a few more weeks cage rest and will be even more eager to go.

Munchkin who came in with a perforated uterus and recovered amazingly. She came across as a feral, and who can blame her being in such pain, but she has turned into a sweet girl and is enjoying our company.

Pushkin is also doing well and although still has a touch of cat flu this isn’t causing her any issues now.

Biscuit is a complex character but boy does he enjoy his walks.

As for Little Lola Fluff she caused us some stress this week. It became all too obvious she was struggling to deliver her babies on her own and ultimately she needed an emergency caesarean. The down side of that of course was a reluctance to take on her five kittens. The kittens were hand reared for the first two days, going in with mum for a few hours. An injection to stimulate her milk and clearly feeling so much better we took the chance and left one kitten with her overnight.

In the morning the kitten had put on a little bit of weight, so over the course of the next few days she took on more and more of her kittens. One week on and she is just being the best mother and the kittens are turning into cubby little souls and mum is just the best.

Fig is a two year old Doberman and super, super, bouncy. A bright boy who needs a firm hand but is more than willing to learn. He is a very big boy and also carrying a few more kilos than he should. He is said to be good with dogs and cats but due to his size young children in his home are unlikely to be a good match.

Junior is 12 years old and a staffie type. He has come on so much since coming in. He has recently been diagnosed with heart disease. This will limit his life now, although not his energy. We would really like to find him a new home so he can enjoy his retirement years.

A quick update on Lily, the XL Bully who has been exempted by BARK and will now live with us permanently. She gets out for lots of extended walks and is becoming quite the celebrity. If you see her out walking please do ask whoever is with her if you can meet her, if you wish.