Busiest year in a long time at Berwick Swan and Wildlife Trust

Orphaned baby rabbits.

When I arrived at the Rollo Centre on Saturday morning to help set up for our Open Day, which was due to start at 10.30am, it was a hive of activity.

Volunteers and staff were full on cleaning and feeding so that all the animals and birds were set for the day before visitors arrived.

As I was sorting covers for the top of the freezers and filling the urn to get in heated up an early visitor walked in at 9.15am. She complained that the big room and recovery rooms were very smelly. Volunteers were cleaning out the 16 hedgehog cages and cutting up fish for the gulls.

I must thank Shaun here for his never ending supply of fish during gull season, his supply means we can give the gull chicks plenty of natural, healthy food. It is, however, a messy and smelly job cutting up eight or so large fish, which is done every morning and every afternoon. Hedgehogs too first thing in the morning when we open the doors also do not smell good!

This is why we really appreciate the volunteers that we have. It is messy, smelly work. On Saturday the volunteers worked so hard to clean and feed, then rushed off for a quick change and a coffee before returning to man the stalls. Everyone worked with a will, so thanks to all that were helping. If anyone can spare a few afternoon hours once a week we would love to have more volunteers.

Do contact Jackie or Barbara on 01289 302882 and get details. It is hard work but we do give you a coffee or tea and a selection of chocolate biscuits at the end of your shift.

The day itself was very worthwhile doing. We have so many different animals and birds at the moment there was plenty for everyone to see. Baby birds were having to be fed by hand and I took down the Rabbit Kits that I have been hand rearing at home after their nest had been dug up by a mechanical digger. Two of the litter died the following day but the four in the picture, after a difficult start are, hopefully, doing well. They are being bottle fed three times a day and are now taking the kitten replacement milk much better now. It takes a while for them to accept the teat that is not like mums. Their eyes were closed when they came in, at about seven days old.

Now they are coming up to three weeks and are nibbling on hay. I had to feed them during the Open Day and I had quite an audience around watching.

We made around £700 , but more importantly, we were able to show people the work that we do and how everyone can help keep our wildlife safe. Thank you to everyone that came and supported us, either on the day or by providing prizes for tombola and raffle or making lovely craft items for sale. We are very grateful.

I also have a little Leveret at home to hand rear. This one was very difficult to get going and I think she is still small for her age but is now looking more hare-like. She was so hard to get going that I hardly dare mention her in the jottings in case it was tempting fate but she is doing very well now.

This year has been one of the busiest for a long time. We seem to have a never ending stream of casualties arriving. Hopefully baby season is coming to an end and we can all relax a bit.