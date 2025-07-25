Blyth and Ashington MP welcomes Orgreave inquiry

By Ian Lavery
Published 25th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST
In difficult times, good news is especially welcome. The recent announcement that the Labour Government is establishing an Inquiry into the suspected planned police assault on striking miners at Orgreave in 1984 and the malicious criminal prosecutions that followed is such news.

The chance to hold those responsible to account is most welcome and I thank the Government for providing it. For 41 years the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign fought for this Inquiry and they above all others deserve our gratitude for their heroic tenacity.

I was a young striking miner during 1984-85 Miners’ Strike. I remember the feeling within the Northumberland National Union of Mineworkers at the time was that the Thatcher Government had mobilised the organs of the State to defeat our struggle to save our communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prime Minister Thatcher called us “the enemy within” and it truly felt as if she had declared war against us.

Ian Lavery MP.placeholder image
Ian Lavery MP.

It was as if Martial Law had been unofficially imposed, and that the rule of law had been suspended. Nothing illustrated this more profoundly than the behaviour of the police at Orgreave in June 1984.

There is overwhelming evidence that at Orgreave the police attacked the strikers without good cause, and that dozens of innocent men were arrested and charged with riot, for which they could have gone to prison for life.

Police, mounted and on foot like some medieval army, performed a battle charge against their own people, indiscriminately swept up dozens and wrongly threw them into gaol.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fortuitously, the court recognise fabricated police evidence and the justice system was sufficiently robust to throw out these meritless cases.

Nevertheless, many of those men suffer from physical and psychological damage caused by Orgreave to this day. I hope that the Inquiry has the appropriate Terms of Reference so they and all who were wronged can have confidence in its outcome.

Finally, I cannot forget that tragically many men will have died before their mistreatment may be officially acknowledged. Justice delayed is truly justice denied.

Related topics:OrgreaveAshingtonBlythGovernmentPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice