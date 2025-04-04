Berwick Swan and Wildlife Trust: Still learning after 30 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thank you Gill for explaining what happened to the poor Cygnet from Eyemouth. Such a sad ending. We seem to have a lot of sad endings but the good ones are the ones we try to focus on and remember.

It was good to see that the Buzzard and Tawny Owl we have been caring for, have both been released. We have also had the Barn Owl ringed and she – it is a female, shown by a very speckled chest – is being released this week as we have a window of four or five days nice weather.

The picture this weeks shows a young Carrion Crow, one of last year’s hatchlings we think. He is unable to fly far as he has a band of white feathers on one wing which have snapped in half. He will have to stay with us until he moults in new feathers.

Some white feathers, on Corvids particularly, can be caused by poor diet when the bird is in the nest. We are trying to feed this bird a very good, nutritious diet so that when the new feathers come through in a couple of months’ time, they will be in the best possible condition.

A crow being looked after.

Crows are very intelligent birds, they can be fascinating to watch. We have to keep an eye on him to make sure he is not hiding any spare food around his aviary, which is natural behaviour of these birds in the wild. We need him to eat the main part of his dinner so that he can get well. It can be a bit like children wanting pudding and not eating the mince and tatties.

The hedgehogs are all beginning to wake up now and some will be outside soon, I think next week. If the weather stays like this they will be able to go back to the wild early this year.

Kay was telling me we are using over 100 cans of meat each week now so a very big thank you to those kind folk bringing us canned food.

We are also busy checking equipment and supplies needed for the spring influx of lost nestlings and orphans of all kinds.

Jackie has been doing an intensive course on wildlife rehabilitation which has given us new insight into feeding and treating wildlife. For example, some of the bird feeding is being changed to give a much more suitable diet for each species.

We are trying to make sure we have all the ingredients for these meals in stock, so that we can do our best for them right from the start. We are also trying different treatments that are available.

We have been caring for wildlife for well over 30 years but we are still learning and new ideas are coming along all the time. It is amazing that when we check up on problems we have, like the white feathers in black birds, we find that there are several research studies going on around the country at different universities.

We are wanting to buy two Brinsea incubation boxes. This will keep tiny mammals and west as nestling birds in a comfortable warm environment much better than a heat pad where the heat is all underneath. They are not cheap, but Jackie and Mandy are doing a table top sale in the office at the Rollo Centre on Ramparts Business Park, Berwick Upon Tweed on April 19, Easter Saturday. They have lots of craft items, sales goods, cards and cakes and a chocolate tombola. All the proceeds will go to the purchase of the incubation boxes. Please come along if you can.