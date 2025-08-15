Berwick Swan and Wildlife Trust: New arrivals to care for after Storm Floris

A pair of young goldfinches in care.

It has been another busy week at the Rollo Centre. Lots of very young birds were brought in following damage to their nests during Storm Floris.

New arrivals included: two baby goldfinch, two young doves, a baby sparrow, and four pigeon squabs.

Most of the young ones need hand feeding regularly throughout the day from dawn to dusk which is many hours at this time of year!

They have been spread out amongst Barbara, Jackie and Pat who will be tied up looking after them for a number of days until they start to feed on their own.

The two birds in the photo are the goldfinches which are being looked after by Jackie and in the first few days would only feed if they were held and the food pushed right into their mouths, although these young birds know when they have had enough and won’t take any more.

The young pigeons and doves feed differently and will just keep feeding until their crop is full to bursting, so it takes knowledge and experience to know when they are full. If they have too much food, it can sit in their crop without being digested where it can go off and may poison the bird. The trick is to keep feeling how much food is sitting in the crop and judge when to stop. The aviaries are going to be full once this mixed bunch have grown their feathers!

There was also a starling brought in that had somehow got caught in a fat ball feeder, much to the distress of the bird lover who was feeding it. Luckily there was no lasting damage and it was soon released back. Any fat ball feeder with the top missing should not be used.

A few weeks ago, two barn owl siblings were brought into the centre where one parent had been killed and the single parent was unable to manage raising them on its own. One of the youngsters was much smaller and weaker than the other and needed more care, it was being housed in the claw and talon room. The other was already big enough to feed itself and to fly so it was started off in the Longridge aviary.

I am now pleased to report that the smaller one has grown well and they have been put back together where they seem content, although they are rarely seen during the day unless their box needs to be cleaned out. They can be checked on at night using the camera that is positioned in the aviary. In the wild, barn owl pairs and their offspring will stay in the same area for many years. These two will be released together when they have matured so that they can be a family into the future.

There are still six owls in total in recovery which is a lot for us to have at one time: four barn owls and two tawny owls, plus, of course the resident tawny, Errol.

A number of herring gulls were released last week so we are down to a much more manageable 16. There are still three or four new arrivals each week, but the numbers are definitely dropping as the season moves on, and they are generally big enough now to live outside in the small pond area.

Please don’t forget the Open Day and AGM on Saturday 16th August from 10.30am to 2pm. You are welcome to look around the Rollo Centre and see the birds and mammals in our care. There will be stalls, tombola, raffle and refreshments. The AGM will follow at 2.30pm.

Gill Powell