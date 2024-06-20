Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A quick update on Lola Fluff, who had five kittens by caesarean. She wasn’t quite herself so she was taken the vets and ended up on antibiotics due to a little infection. She quickly started to feel better. We are continuing the medication to keep up her milk and the kittens are all doing well.

While it is generally accepted that dogs and cats can take up to three months to decompress and settle, it is sometimes forgotten it is the same for all animals.

One example is Pinky the Gecko. Very much a shy girl when she came in, we upgraded her light and heat and slowly but surely she has really come out of herself. She is an affectionate soul who loves a bath and enjoy a bit of attention.

The same is true for the bearded dragon, Rhaegal. She has turned into such a character, staring us down if we are late with her food, or don’t give her the food she fancies.

Scooby making sure he’s comfortable while waiting for a new home.

We are receiving an unprecedented number of calls to take animals in. We are totally full and working with long waiting lists. We are getting lots of calls about what may appear to be stray cats. We simply do not have the room to take them in.

If you find a stray cat who you believe to be unwell or injured, they need veterinary care. Take them to your local vet, they will have protocols to help. If the cat is healthy it may, and all cats should be by June 10, be microchipped. A vet can scan and help reunite with its owner. If it is not microchipped there are collars you can print out. This will allow you to be contacted if the cat is going home each night. It may also be helpful to call your local Cat Protection branch.

We have so many lovely rabbits it and it would be so nice to find them homes where they can enjoy the good weather this summer. We rehome or rabbits in minimum of pairs (or singly to be bonded with your current pair). The rabbits we have are all very friendly, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. We also have one pair of guinea pigs.