Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels facing rise in veterinary costs

Fingers crossed our Christmas (sorry) raffle tickets should be available towards the end of this week.

Once again the first prize is a luxury Christmas Hamper donated by Your Local Blind Man on Bridge Street with other donated prizes of a Drinks Hamper, Pet Hamper and Sweet Treat Hamper. The draw will be made in time for the winners to have the hampers in time to celebrate the festive season.

This week has underlined how important it is to maintain our fundraising activities. Whether it is a reflection on how pet owners are struggling or just unfortunate coincidence, an increasing number of the animals are needing increasing expenditure on veterinary costs.

Whether it is a dental, skin or ear issues or more complex issues it certainly drains our funds. This week Border Terrier Roderick became very unwell and has been in and out the vets. We will of course offering him all the support he needs. That really is down to your support, we couldn’t do it without you and we are immensely grateful. Thank you.

Claudia is ready to find her new home.

Our shop has such a great array of items and something to suit everyone, from antique chests to zebra print trousers and everything in between. All exceptional quality and competitively priced.

Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure the shop is well stocked. Our shop has a great atmosphere to volunteer in and there is such a wide range of things needing done there is something for everyone to do. If you could spare 3 – 4 hours to help out give the shop a ring on 01289 309225 or pop in and have a chat. You will be most welcome.

We took another Cornsnake, Trixi, in this week. She is celebrating her seventh birthday next week and is a deep orange colour. She loves to be out of her tank and we are told enjoys a ‘cuddle’. She is currently in shed so will need time to settle before being ready to find a new home. We’ll keep you up to date on how she settles in.

Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels, Windmill Way East, Ramparts Business Park, Berwick-upon-Tweed, TD15 1TU email: [email protected]