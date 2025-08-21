Edmund and Roderick.

It is always sad when animals come into us after their owners pass away. We can only hope their owner knew they would be safe and cared for under BARK’s care.

Edmund and Roderick are seven year old Border Terrier brothers who came in after their owner died. With no family to take care of them their future could have been uncertain. We were, of course, only too pleased to be in a position to help.

They are a lovely pair, who although a bit vocal around other dogs, are a fun, loving pair of dogs.

Edmund very much relies on his brother and as such it would not currently be in their best interest to separate them. Although this can make in more difficult to rehome them, we feel they’ve been through enough.

Both are on the larger size, but not necessarily overweight. They are happy boys and it would be nice if they could find a new home fairly quickly so they can grieve and recover in a loving home.

Jimmy and Jilly (we think) are young hamsters around 12 weeks old. They have only just arrived so we are allowing them to settle rather than confirming their sexes. Over the coming period we’ll get to know them and their personalities. Hamsters need accommodation an absolute minimum of 100cm x 50cm x 50cm with lots of tunnels, hides and places to explore.

Our Opt to Adopt T-shirts are no available in our shop and are selling fast. All of this batch of T-Shirts including the design, were donated by one of our supporters. Priced at just £12.50. We are also running a spot the difference competition, Something to amuse the children as the holidays come to an end and one of our new T-Shirts as the prize to the first correct answer drawn. Closing date is just before the end of the month and again application forms can be picked up at our shop.

This Monday 25th August, you will find BARK supporters at Spital Promenade selling the BARK T-Shirt, an opportunity to enter the Spot The Difference Competition and catch up with ways you can support BARK as well as some helpful advice for our lovely sunny days.

Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels, Windmill Way East, Ramparts Business Park, Berwick-upon-Tweed, TD15 1TU email: [email protected]