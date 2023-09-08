Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The state of some school buildings meant that children’s return is now delayed. Since then, the number of schools affected has grown and the Government has struggled to contain the issue.

Public buildings need to be fit for purpose and safe yet ministers seems to believe safe buildings are not the Government’s responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAAC is not a new problem. We’ve been calling for the Government to release all the information they have about the problem but they have continually blocked our requests. The public, especially parents, need to know the extent of the problem and a full audit of public buildings built between the 1950’s and 1990’s is needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell.

Ministers have been slow to act and Michael Gove, the then Education Secretary, has admitted that one of his worst decisions was to scrap Building Schools for the Future – the Labour programme to rebuild or refurbish every school over time.

Locally, we gained new schools such as Marine Park, Coquet and Monkseaton High School.

The Chancellor who actually cut the money was Rishi Sunak. The Government needs to get a grip of this problem but it’s not just about the money, it’s about a lack of empathy and understanding about the importance of the public realm. When local new schools were rebuilt the then Mayor said all they needed was a “lick of paint”.

Safe schools, an NHS fit for the future and vibrant town centres are not just pipe dreams. They are the least local people deserve.