Alan Campbell MP: Safe schools are the least local people deserve

I was visiting a local school to speak to the headteacher when news broke about the RAAC problem.
By Alan CampbellContributor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:03 BST
The state of some school buildings meant that children’s return is now delayed. Since then, the number of schools affected has grown and the Government has struggled to contain the issue.

Public buildings need to be fit for purpose and safe yet ministers seems to believe safe buildings are not the Government’s responsibility.

RAAC is not a new problem. We’ve been calling for the Government to release all the information they have about the problem but they have continually blocked our requests. The public, especially parents, need to know the extent of the problem and a full audit of public buildings built between the 1950’s and 1990’s is needed.

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell.Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell.
Ministers have been slow to act and Michael Gove, the then Education Secretary, has admitted that one of his worst decisions was to scrap Building Schools for the Future – the Labour programme to rebuild or refurbish every school over time.

Locally, we gained new schools such as Marine Park, Coquet and Monkseaton High School.

The Chancellor who actually cut the money was Rishi Sunak. The Government needs to get a grip of this problem but it’s not just about the money, it’s about a lack of empathy and understanding about the importance of the public realm. When local new schools were rebuilt the then Mayor said all they needed was a “lick of paint”.

Safe schools, an NHS fit for the future and vibrant town centres are not just pipe dreams. They are the least local people deserve.

Alan Campbell is Labour MP for Tynemouth

