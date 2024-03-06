Alan Campbell MP: Our children deserve better
Don’t get me wrong, our local schools are doing a good job but do so despite an uncertain financial future.
A recent report showed that 70% of schools have less funding in real terms than in 2010. In Tynemouth 58% of schools have less funding from the Government which equates to £293 per pupil and almost £4million in total.
This means fewer teachers and support staff than would otherwise have been the case. We have some of the largest class sizes in Europe because we spend on average less than most European countries. Teachers say that can have a negative effect on pupils progress, attainment and behaviour. Covid is often cited as the root of the problems but the real cost comes from austerity policies since 2010.
With 8 Education Secretaries in 6 years there is a lack of leadership and of direction, with further risk of drift in the future. There are things that can be done. Private schools paying their fair share of tax would finance 40,000 more teachers with specialist teachers in front of specialist classes. Unfunded tax cuts won’t help because as night follows day cuts to services will follow. Our children deserve better.
Alan Campbell is Labour MP for Tynemouth