Alan Campbell MP: Growing the economy the biggest challenge
So it was important when the Government launched their Back to Work Plan to help currently inactive people back into work. The importance was underlined in a number of recent visits in my constituency. From speaking with builders or businesses trying to recruit workers for the energy sector, they all agreed that as a country with ambitious plans there isn’t currently the skilled workforce to deliver those plans.
The fact is over the last decade or more too little planning went into training and upskilling workers, a problem made worse by Covid and by Brexit. But it's not just about training young people, it's about supporting people back into work.
I witnessed that in a visit to the Working Well hub in North Shields where partners including the council, DWP, the NHS and many others work together to tailor support for people seeking work. Since it was set up over a year ago thousands have used the hub for advice and many hundreds have gone on to find jobs. They include single parents trying to return to work and people with health issues; people who have gained confidence and new skills to get into work. The Government wants to use this model across the country and once again our area is leading the way.
Alan Campbell is Labour MP for Tynemouth
