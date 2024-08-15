Alan Campbell MP: Growing the economy the biggest challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The biggest challenge and the primary mission for this government is growing the economy. Everything else, from alleviating the cost of living crisis to restoring our crumbling public services, depends on growing the economy. And growing the economy depends on every aspect of government playing its part.

So it was important when the Government launched their Back to Work Plan to help currently inactive people back into work. The importance was underlined in a number of recent visits in my constituency. From speaking with builders or businesses trying to recruit workers for the energy sector, they all agreed that as a country with ambitious plans there isn’t currently the skilled workforce to deliver those plans.

The fact is over the last decade or more too little planning went into training and upskilling workers, a problem made worse by Covid and by Brexit. But it's not just about training young people, it's about supporting people back into work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I witnessed that in a visit to the Working Well hub in North Shields where partners including the council, DWP, the NHS and many others work together to tailor support for people seeking work. Since it was set up over a year ago thousands have used the hub for advice and many hundreds have gone on to find jobs. They include single parents trying to return to work and people with health issues; people who have gained confidence and new skills to get into work. The Government wants to use this model across the country and once again our area is leading the way.

Alan Campbell is Labour MP for Tynemouth