Alan Campbell MP: Ensuring Government is done better

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Westminster adjourned for a shorter than normal summer recess with the implications of a landmark election really beginning to sink in. The King's Speech included an ambitious legislative programme and there were a number of early announcements on housing, railways and energy. There is, as one seasoned observer told me, a real sense of change.

There is also a sense that change is not just about replacing a government but also ensuring that governance is done better. Not only does the new administration need to look energetic, responsible and honest but it must act in that way too and that includes treating people like adults even when, or especially when, decisions are challenging.

So, it was a concerned and at times angry House that heard the Chancellor announce that the nations finances are even worse than expected. Without taking action there was already a large projected shortfall over the next five years. But worse there is a further £22 billion projected shortfall in this year alone. The previous Government had spent the Reserves and in fact had spent them three times over. Across the board savings are not just necessary but essential to avoid the same crash caused by Liz Truss’ unfunded tax cuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No one relishes tough and potentially unpopular decisions but responsible Government leaves no choice. So MP’s will go off on a welcome break excited by the prospect of being in Government and being able to make the long term changes our country needs but tempered by the realisation that being in Government is going to be hard.

Alan Campbell is Labour MP for Tynemouth