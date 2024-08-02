Alan Campbell MP: Ensuring Government is done better

By Alan CampbellContributor
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 09:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Westminster adjourned for a shorter than normal summer recess with the implications of a landmark election really beginning to sink in. The King's Speech included an ambitious legislative programme and there were a number of early announcements on housing, railways and energy. There is, as one seasoned observer told me, a real sense of change.

There is also a sense that change is not just about replacing a government but also ensuring that governance is done better. Not only does the new administration need to look energetic, responsible and honest but it must act in that way too and that includes treating people like adults even when, or especially when, decisions are challenging.

So, it was a concerned and at times angry House that heard the Chancellor announce that the nations finances are even worse than expected. Without taking action there was already a large projected shortfall over the next five years. But worse there is a further £22 billion projected shortfall in this year alone. The previous Government had spent the Reserves and in fact had spent them three times over. Across the board savings are not just necessary but essential to avoid the same crash caused by Liz Truss’ unfunded tax cuts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No one relishes tough and potentially unpopular decisions but responsible Government leaves no choice. So MP’s will go off on a welcome break excited by the prospect of being in Government and being able to make the long term changes our country needs but tempered by the realisation that being in Government is going to be hard.

Alan Campbell is Labour MP for Tynemouth

Related topics:Government

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.