Operation designed to tackle waste crime

The Environment Agency in the North East has joined forces with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) to target cross-border waste crime.

Staff from both agencies joined police and other agencies at a road stop on the A1 in Berwickshire to address cross-border illegal waste activity including illegal dumping and the transport of other potential illicit goods.

Last Wednesday’s event, at Pease Bay, happened in conjunction with a road stop which took place at Gretna Services on the A74 (M) in the North West – the two main routes into and out of Scotland. A similar event was also held last month.

It’s part of the £3.8million LIFE SMART Waste project, which is led by SEPA and co-funded by the European Union.

The initiative involves a series of road stops, site visits and awareness-raising activity to remind hauliers of their responsibilities relating to waste haulage and disposal.

The partner organisations say they are determined to tackle the issue.