Opening date confirmed for new Co-op convenience shop at The Links at South Beach in Blyth
and live on Freeview channel 276
The shop at The Links at South Beach will open later this month, on Friday, April 26.
The 2,500sq ft store will be open between 7am and 11pm daily and will create 15 jobs.
The shop includes an in-store bakery, Costa Coffee Express machine, a soft plastic recycling unit, and a free ATM. Home delivery of groceries from the store will be available through Just Eat and Uber Eats.
Andy Franks, Co-op area manager, said: “Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we are working to develop the range, choice, and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.
“With a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.
“We are really looking forward to welcoming the community into their new Co-op.”