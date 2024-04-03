Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The shop at The Links at South Beach will open later this month, on Friday, April 26.

The 2,500sq ft store will be open between 7am and 11pm daily and will create 15 jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop includes an in-store bakery, Costa Coffee Express machine, a soft plastic recycling unit, and a free ATM. Home delivery of groceries from the store will be available through Just Eat and Uber Eats.

The Co-op is finally set to open at The Links at South Beach. (Photo by David Wood)

Andy Franks, Co-op area manager, said: “Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we are working to develop the range, choice, and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.

“With a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.