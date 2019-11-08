Opening date for Alnwick Playhouse revealed as £3.3million refurbishment project nears completion

Dance company Old Kent Road.

A whole weekend of entertainment being planned from January 3-5 to celebrate the occasion.

There will be food from McKenna’s, family-friendly events, free drop-in activities, behind-the-scenes tours, film screenings and workshops to ensure there is something for everyone.

Jo Potts, anager of Alnwick Playhouse said, “We’re incredibly excited to reveal the date of our grand reopening, we’ve missed our Playhouse and our Playhouse community.

Daliso Chaponda.

“The opening weekend programme is huge and among other things includes a live broadcast of 42nd Street The Musical as well as the much anticipated

feature-adaptation of CATS!”

The Playhouse closed its doors in August 2018 to undergo restoration and refurbishments. The project is almost finished, and visitors can expect the highest of standards, modern technology alongside the history and heritage deserving of the building.

On the ground the Playhouse Box Office is now joined by the Library and Visitor Information Centre. There is an improved café space which sees local-restaurateur McKenna’s come to Alnwick, promising good honest food with Northumberland charm.

On the first floor the newly renovated Auditorium, Gallery Space and Playhouse Bar have all been beautifully refurbished.

The Playhouse team are already looking ahead to their first season in their revamped venue, announcing some of the treats in store for visitors next spring.

Bookings can now be made for the largest comedy line-up ever seen at the Playhouse including local lass Sarah Millican’s other-half, Gary Delaney aswell as BBC Radio 4 favourite (and 2017 Britain’s Got Talent runner-up) Daliso Chaponda.

“We’re thrilled at the talented performers we are bringing to Alnwick next spring,” said Jo. “Alongside a fantastic comedy line-up, we’re also presenting a range of dance performances from Ballet Theatre UK with The Wizard of Oz to a contemporary reimagining of tap with the exciting young dance company Old Kent Road.

“It continues to be my top priority that Alnwick Playhouse is a place our community and town can gather, connect and be entertained. Which is why we’re bringing back Pay What You Decide on selected events and shows. This will apply to musical theatre, comedy and dance performances.

“We hope both new and existing audiences will take advantage of this to experience ground-breaking work by new and emerging artists.”

Alnwick Theatre Club, Alnwick Stage Musical Society and Duchess’s Community High School are also back on home-ground returning to the Playhouse in the new year.

There’s still a short way to go however, before the Playhouse team can relax.

Through donations from members of the public, including dedicating seats in the auditorium and naming steps in the brand-new spiral staircase, £15,000 was raised in October alone. But £25,000 is still needed to finish the project. The team are calling on locals and those further afield to make a donation online, big or small.

“Everyone at the Playhouse wishes to extend a warmest of thanks to everyone who has donated and pledged so far,” said Jo. “We’re almost there, every donation counts!”