Opening a new chapter

A north Northumberland Early Years centre has been rewarded for its commitment to promoting a love of reading among its children, families and the wider community.

Ford Pre-School took first prize in an initiative led by Northumberland Libraries and Early Years team, developed in support of the Bookstart Treasure Pack gifting scheme for children aged three to four.

It won a year’s subscription to Northumberland Schools Library Service, worth £250.

Prizes were awarded to centres who demonstrated the most successful story of how they engaged a hard to reach family and to the centres with the most unique ideas for engaging parents. Spittal Community First School and Hirst Welfare Nursery were second and third. Promoting the Love of Reading certificates were also presented to 18 Early Years centres.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture, arts, leisure and tourism at the county council, said: “The Promoting a Love of Reading initiative aims to encourage children and their families to enjoy books together. Well done to the all those have been involved and who are making a real difference in the communities they work in.”