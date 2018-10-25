It’s almost Hallowe’en, and an open-water swimmer wants your blood!

Jane Hardy, from Alnwick, is bringing the popular American initiative, the Vampire Swim, to Northumberland.

The event is a blood drive by open-water swimmers and Jane wants participants to give blood or make a donation to blood-cancer charity Bloodwise.

Last weekend, Jane was joined by nine people for a Vampire Swim from the Farne Islands to Bamburgh Castle, raising more than £500 for the cause.

Those taking part were Katie Brotherton, Carla Grolsch-Miller, Phil Jamieson, Andy Sargent, Sarah Rowell, Jonathan Thew, Mark Tweedie, Sara Welldone and Lynne Woodfine.

Thanks to William Shiel for tide advice and providing safety cover.

This Saturday, Jane is holding a Vampire Swim at Low Newton from noon.

Anyone who can handle the cold water (sea temperature, 11’C) and is a blood donor or wants to donate to the charity can enter, and fancy-dress is optional. It is a swim/dip at your own risk.